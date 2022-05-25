ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Friends and family of 18-year-old Jarvis Wheat are trying to stay positive. They say that’s what the teen would have wanted. Wheat was shot and killed in Ferguson last week. Police reported promising leads, but no arrests have been made.

“He just lit up a room when he walked in,” said Tanedra Dobbs, Wheat’s sister. “He did everything right.”

Dobbs said Wheat graduated in the top five of his class at Confluence Academy in south St. Louis. He earned several awards while attending Confluence, CBC, and Loyola Academy.

Ben Boyd became a mentor of Wheat’s through Big Brothers Big Sisters of Eastern Missouri.

“He was on his way to bigger and brighter things,” he said. “He had a tremendous future ahead of him.”

Boyd connected with Wheat approximately ten years ago. They would attend sporting events and participate in other activities through the Big Brothers Big Sisters program.

Wheat received Loyola Academy’s Finest Gentleman award in 2017. Boyd and Dobbs said Wheat was most recently excited about enrolling in classes at Ranken Technical College.

“He was full of love and full of life,” said Boyd. “He knew how important education was and his future. He set goals and he was really attaining them. We were all just so proud of him. He was just a great kid.”

“It just hurts so bad because he’s gone,” said Dobbs. “I can never see my brother again. I can never hear his voice. He did not deserve this.”

Dobbs and Boyd hope anyone with information will contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477. Tipsters are anonymous and eligible for a reward.

“We need justice for Jarvis,” he said.