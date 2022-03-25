ST. LOUIS – A teenage boy and another person were victims of a shooting at about 8:30 a.m. Friday.

Police said the shooting happened in the area of LaSalle Park Court. Police said they found a 14-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to his hand. The other victim was driven by someone to Barnes-Jewish Hospital with a gunshot wound to his hip. His condition is unknown at this time.

FOX 2 was at the scene and saw police going in and out of a home in that area.

