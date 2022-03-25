ST. LOUIS, Mo. – There was a murder-suicide involving a 14-year-old boy and a 12-year-old girl near Downtown St. Louis, according to police. The shooting happened at around 2:00 am today in the 1000 block of Spruce.

Police said the shooting happened in the area of LaSalle Park Court. Police said they found the victims inside a residence. The teen had a gunshot wound to his hand. The other victim had a gunshot wound to her hip. They were both pronounced dead at the scene.

Reporter Ala Errebhi was at the scene at around 8:30 am and observed police going in and out of a home in that area. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department says that homicide investigators have taken over this case.

The victims have not yet been identified by police. FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.