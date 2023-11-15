ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – One teenager was shot Wednesday in north St. Louis County, and the gunfire caused one driver to crash nearby, police said.

The shooting happened around 3 p.m. Wednesday near the area of Larimore Road and Oak Parkway Lane.

Police first responded to a ShotSpotter alert from the scene. When officers arrived, they found a 17-year-old boy who suffered a gunshot wound. The victim was rushed to a hospital for treatment, but his injuries are considered non-life-threatening.

While investigating, police learned of a crash near the scene of the shooting. Investigators say one driver involved in the crash reacted to the gunfire and was trying to avoid the shooting. That driver was also taken to a hospital with what police believe to be non-life-threatening injuries.

Police have not yet disclosed any suspect information. The St. Louis County Police Department is investigating the matter. There could be some traffic impacts as police work to clear the scene.

This is a developing story. FOX 2 will update as more information becomes available.