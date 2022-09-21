ST. LOUIS – An investigation is underway after someone shot a teen Wednesday afternoon in north St. Louis.

The shooting happened just before 3 p.m. Wednesday at Union Boulevard and Lillian Avenue in the Mark Twain neighborhood.

Police say the victim was shot in the buttocks, but was conscious and breathing. No additional information on what led up to the shooting is available at this time.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is handling the investigation. FOX 2 will update as more information becomes available.