ST. LOUIS – A teenager was shot inside her vehicle while she looked for a gas station Friday evening in St. Louis.

The shooting happened around 8:20 p.m. Friday near the intersection of South 11th Street and Morrison Avenue in the LaSalle Park neighborhood.

Investigators say a 19-year-old woman was shot inside the vehicle, which also had a 21-year-old man and a 1-year-old girl inside. A suspect fired shots into the vehicle, striking the 19-year-old victim in the back. The man and the girl inside the car were not hurt.

The victim was rushed to a hospital but is believed to be in stable condition. Police say two teenagers are accused in the investigation. No names have been released.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is handling the investigation. Additional details are limited at this time. FOX 2 will update as more information becomes available.