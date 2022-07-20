ST. LOUIS – A homicide investigation is underway after a teen was shot and killed late Tuesday evening in north St. Louis.

Police say an 18-year-old man died in the shooting, but have not yet identified the victim.

Investigators say the victim suffered a gunshot wound to his torse. Police found him in the 2900 block of James “Cool Papa” Bell Avenue around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Jeff Vander-Lou neighborhood. The victim was sent to a hospital in critical condition and later died from his injuries.

No suspect information is available at this time. If you have any information on the crime, contact the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Division at 314-444-5371 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).