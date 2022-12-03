ST. LOUIS – A homicide investigation is underway after someone shot and killed a teenager Saturday evening in north St. Louis.

The shooting happened in the 5300 block of Northland Avenue around 7 p.m. Saturday. Investigators say a 13-year-old boy was shot in the head.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene of the shooting. Police have not yet identified the victim or any potential suspects.

This is a developing story. FOX 2 will update as more information becomes available.

If you have any information on the shooting, contact the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department at 314-444-5371, or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).