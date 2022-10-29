An investigation is underway after a gunman fatally shot a teenager in Florissant near a church.

FLORISSANT, Mo. – An investigation is underway after a teenager was fatally shot in Florissant near a church.

The shooting happened in a parking lot in the 800 block of Graham Road around 1:30 p.m. Saturday. A 19-year-old man died in the incident.

Witnesses tell FOX 2 that the shooting happened nearby The Calvary Bible Church of Florissant, which had planned to host a fall festival Saturday, per online records. Police have not yet confirmed any possible connections to the event and the shooting.

The Florissant Police Department says the investigation is in its early stages and many details are not available at this time. FOX 2 will update as more information becomes available.