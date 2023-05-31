ST. LOUIS – A 14-year-old was shot Wednesday morning on Delmar Boulevard in St. Louis City shortly after he and several others were denied entry into a short-term rental party.

The shooting happened around 2 a.m. Wednesday in the 5600 block of Delmar Boulevard. A group of four teens, including the one shot, gathered outside a home for a party. They were denied inside.

After that, the group of teens stood around the parking lot and talked for a brief time. As they planned to reenter their vehicle, they were approached by two suspects who accused them of “clutching” and “acting like they were armed.”

The group quickly got in the car and started driving away from the parking lot, though the suspects fired shots at their vehicle. One 14-year-old boy was shot in the shoulder, then rushed to a St. Louis County hospital for treatment. His injuries are believed to be minor.

During the gunfire, the suspects also shot another unoccupied vehicle. No one else was shot or hurt in this incident.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is handling the investigation, though have not yet disclosed any arrests or criminal charges.

Police have not yet disclosed through which company the short-term rental was offered, though AirBnb recently announced an anti-party crackdown plan around summer holidays ahead of Memorial Day weekend.