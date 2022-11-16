ST. LOUIS – An investigation is underway Wednesday morning after a teenager was shot in north St. Louis, leading to a heavy police presence at the Homer G. Phillips Senior Apartments.

The facility is located in the 2600 block of Whitier Street. The apartments house people who are 60 and older with various medical needs.

Police say the victim, a 15-year-old boy was found with a gunshot to his knee in the lobby. The building manager tells FOX 2 the shooting happened elsewhere and the teenager ran inside the building with two other people through the back entrance.

The manager says the three told her that they were throwing bricks at cars and someone started shooting at them. A police spokesperson could not confirm those details nor where the shooting originally happened.

Investigators say the teenager who was shot is conscious and breathing, but the extent of his injuries is unclear at this time.

This is a developing story. FOX 2 will update as more information becomes available.