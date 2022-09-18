ST. LOUIS – An Investigation is underway after a 13-year-old was shot Saturday in south St. Louis.

The shooting occurred at the 1000 block of Hickory Place just before 11 p.m. Police said the teen was eating pizza when he heard multiple gunshots. According to the police, the victim said he sensed pain to his left calf where he was shot at. The victim was then taken to a nearby hospital.

The minor was uncooperative and could not give any information to the police, regarding who’s responsible for the shooting. It’s unclear what led to the incident.

FOX 2 will give updates to this story as more information becomes available.