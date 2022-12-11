OWENSVILLE, Mo. – The Gasconade County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating two missing sisters.

Jersey and Brooklyn Reynolds. (Credit: Gasconade County Sheriff’s Office)

According to the sheriff’s office, 17-year-old Jersey Reynolds and 14-year-old Brooklyn Reynolds left their home in Owensville on Saturday just after 10:50 a.m. They were last seen around 10 a.m. Sunday, headed to a relative’s home, but they did not arrive.

The Reynolds sisters were driving a 1998 grey Honda Accord with Missouri license plates.

Jersey was wearing black sweatpants and a grey hoodie. Brooklyn was wearing grey sweatpants and green hoodie, and wearing glasses with clear plastic frames.

Anyone with information on the girls’ whereabouts is asked to contact the Gasconade County Sheriff’s Office at 573-437-7770.