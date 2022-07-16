FLORISSANT, Mo. – A 17-year-old girl stole and crashed a Florissant police car early Saturday morning as officers responded to a disturbance.

The situation unfolded around 12:45 a.m. Saturday. Officers with the Florissant Police Department responded to the 200 block of Brightmoor Drive over a disturbance involving juveniles. When they responded, police detained a 17-year-old girl.

Investigators say the juvenile was properly handcuffed and buckled up with a seat belt in the back of the patrol car. However, while an officer continued on with the investigation outside of the patrol car, police say the arrested girl was able to get to the front driver seat and drive off in the patrol car.

Police say the car was not equipped with a partition that separates the front seats from the back seats.

Assisting officers tried to track down the stolen patrol car, but quickly lost sight of it.

Within minutes, the patrol car was found wrecked and unoccupied in the 8900 block of Riverview Boulevard. The patrol vehicle had crashed into another vehicle. No injuries were reported from that crash.

Police say the accused teen was last seen running from the collision across Riverview Boulevard toward Halls Ferry Road. Officers have not released any information on the suspect in the crash.

This is a developing story. FOX2 will update as more information becomes available.