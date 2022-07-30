A new report found that traffic fatalities in New York increased in 2021

ST. LOUIS – A driver struck and killed a teenager late Friday evening in south St. Louis City.

Police have identified Matthew Nikolai, 17, as the victim. Next of kin has been notified.

The crash happened around 8:15 p.m. Friday in the 6700 block of Chippewa Street, near Ted Drewes in the St. Louis Hills neighborhood.

Investigators say Nikolai was struck by two vehicles, one of which left the scene. The first driver, who police say was driving an unknown pickup truck, was traveling westbound on Chippewa and approaching Ted Drewes. Nikolai walking from a parking lot across Chippewa toward Ted Drewes, before that driver struck him in the westbound lanes.

After that collision, the driver who initially struck the victim took off from the scene. Nikolai was then ran over by a second driver, and 18-year-old driving a Ford Fusion. The second driver pulled over and police say she is cooperating with the investigation.

An accident reconstruction team with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department investigated the scene. Additional details are limited. FOX 2 will update as more information becomes available.