LADUE, Mo. – Two teens arrested in connection with an attempted carjacking Wednesday afternoon in Ladue now face criminal charges.

St. Louis County prosecutors have charged a 14-year-old and 15-year-old with first-degree assault and endangering the welfare of a child in connection with the case.

Police did not identify either team by name or gender, but say both are in custody at the St. Louis County Family Court.

Investigators say several people tried to carjack a woman in front of her home. At least one shot was fired into the victim’s vehicle during the attempted carjacking, though nobody was hurt, and the car was not taken.

“The swift resolution to this incident is thanks to the victim’s keen awareness, the witnesses who came forward, the exceptional work from Ladue Police officers and investigators, as well as the diligent police work of our law enforcement partners in the St. Louis County Police Department, and several surrounding municipalities,” said the Ladue Police Department in a news release Thursday evening.

Ladue police say this situation should serve as a reminder for people to pay attention to their surroundings and be vigilant when they notice suspicious behavior.

Police say they are still attempting to identify other possible suspects who might have been involved.