ST. LOUIS – A teenage boy and a woman were hurt in a drive-by shooting Thursday in north St. Louis.

Police say the victims, a 16-year-old boy and a 55-year-old woman, are hospitalized in critical, but stable condition.

The shooting happened around 4 p.m. Thursday in the 2300 block of North Euclid Avenue in the Kingshighway East neighborhood. Investigators say the two victims were parked around the area when a white Pontiac GG pulled alongside them.

One passenger got out of the suspect vehicle and started firing several shots at the victims. The woman was shot in the neck, while the teen was shot in the back and chest.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department has not identified any potential suspects or motives in the shooting. FOX 2 will update as more information becomes available.