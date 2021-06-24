Teenage girl shot to death in Independence

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (AP) — Police in the Kansas City suburb of Independence are investigating after a teenage girl was found shot to death.

Police responding to a call found the victim Wednesday afternoon inside a home. Her name and age have not been released. No arrests have been made.

The killing was the second this week in Independence. Police say 30-year-old Ales L. Carr of Kansas City, Missouri, died early Monday at a hospital, where she had been dropped off after being shot in the head. Police believe she was shot at a home in Independence.

