Teenage Missouri BMX champion to compete in World Championships

WENTZVILLE, Mo. – A Wentzville teen arrived in Lisbon, Portugal Wednesday ahead of competing in the 2021 Red Bull UCI Pump Track World Championships.

The world championships begin on Friday and run until Sunday.

Brooklynne Schuetz, 17, is the Missouri BMX female champion.

The official welcome dinner for the athletes happened in Lisbon Wednesday night. On Thursday she will have her first practice on the track. Schuetz posted pictures on her Instagram account from her Friday practice.

St. Charles County opened the nation’s largest pump track in June 2020.

“It’s a track that allows you to get momentum by going over bumps and coming around curves; the idea is that you don’t want to peddle,” said Ryan Graham, director of parks for St. Charles County.

St. Charles County Parks wished Schuetz good luck from their Facebook page in the championship competition.

The track hosted the 2021 St. Charles County Kinetic Park Red bull UCI Pump Track World Championships Qualifier.

Schuetz was the champion of the qualifier.