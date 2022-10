ST. LOUIS – A 15-year-old was rushed to a hospital after being shot Sunday evening in a north St. Louis neighborhood.

The shooting happened around 7:45 p.m. in the 4600 block of Elmbank Avenue, located in the Greater Ville.

The male victim suffered a gunshot wound to his back but was said to be conscious and breathing.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the St. Louis police at 314-444-0001, or, if one wishes to remain anonymous, call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.