Teenager killed and his mother wounded in Sikeston shooting

SIKESTON, Mo. (AP) — A southeast Missouri man is charged with first-degree murder and several other crimes in a shooting that killed a teenager and left the teen’s mother wounded.

The shooting happened Wednesday in Sikeston. The Sikeston Standard Democrat reports that police were called to a home and found the 41-year-old woman and her 17-year-old son.

Both were taken to a hospital, where the teenager died. His mother was being treated for a gunshot wound to the leg. Their names were not released.

Police Chief James McMillen says an altercation between the teenager and his mother’s fiance, 45-year-old Donald Powell of Morley, became physical and Powell shot the teen and his mother.

Powell is jailed without bond.