SHREWSBURY, Mo. – Two teenagers received a lifesaving award in Shrewsbury on Tuesday for saving a firefighter at a local public pool. The rescue happened during a first responders’ night back in June.

“I’m really proud of myself because it’s not something I ever thought I would do, and I just think it’s really cool to get something like this,” said Lizzie Hancock.

Hancock, James Trueman, and Jon Baeten received recognition for their heroic efforts.

“I saw somebody at the bottom. I swam down, pushed him up, gave him some rescue breaths,” Trueman said.

He said instinct took over as he yelled for Lizzy’s help.

“It’s really scary. Well, it’s scary, but it’s weird because we just are trained on it, so you just do it. You just act,” Trueman said.

“I jumped off my stand and ran over there, jumped in the water, put him in the tube, and swam him to the edge of the pool,” Hancock said.

Trueman said the other firefighters immediately took over and began giving compressions.

“That night, I had seen him like basically wake up, so I was pretty confident that he would be fine,” he said. “I was very happy to hear there would be no long-term health conditions.”

Hancock said CPR is a technique anyone can learn.

“It’s definitely an important skill, and you just never know who it could be or who could need it or when it could happen,” she said. “Because obviously, when I’m lifeguarding, I definitely look out for kids, but now I look out for everyone.”