ST. LOUIS – A man in his late teens was shot and killed in the Kingsway West neighborhood Sunday night.

The shooting happened at 7:27 p.m. in the 5100 block of Wabada Avenue. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a car damaged by multiple bullets.

The victim had already been taken to Barnes-Jewish Hospital by a private vehicle. Police said he suffered multiple puncture wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information should call the Homicide Division directly at 314-444-5371. Anyone with a tip who wants to remain anonymous and is interested in a reward can contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).