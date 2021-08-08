Teenager’s lawn care company out of business after thieves steal equipment

RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Mo. – A Richmond Heights teen’s lawn mowing equipment—which he used for his small landscaping business—is gone and he’s asking the public for their help.

“My first reaction was that I was just in so much shock and super angry and frustrated because I’ve worked so hard,” said Wilson Stahl, owner of Lawn Barbers STL. The thieves spotted the trailer around 4:15 a.m. Sunday morning, got the equipment and came back to steal everything.

“The coupler was locked; there was a big lock on it. And they backed their truck up, took the straps and strapped it around the bumper and just pulled away,” Stahl said.

The thieves are caught on not one by three different security cameras.

Both men’s faces can be seen and Wilson is hoping that will help find out who did this.

“Just like that, it took about five minutes for them to just do it,” said Stahl.

Stahl and his brother started Lawn Barbers STL a few years back. As the business grew, they bought their now stolen equipment.

“I put so much effort into it and so many days I just sweat and worked so hard for,” Stahl said. “And I don’t if they realized it or were just terrible people, maybe a little bit of both, and they just took that all away from me.”

The one silver lining is that many of Stahl’s neighbors have reached out to donate and help. Something much appreciated by the teen now out of business.

Stahl is offering a $100 reward that leads him to the person responsible.

Anyone with information on the thieves or the stolen equipment is encouraged to contact the Richmond Heights Police Department at 314-655-3630.