ST. CHARLES — Four teenagers were rescued overnight after they got stuck on a bluff in St. Charles County. Along the “Lewis Trail” between the Busch Trail and the Katy Trail. That’s off Highway 94, south of Francis Howell High School, toward the Missouri River. It took about four hours to rescue them safely. Rescuers had to rappel about 80 feet to reach the teens. It’s unknown how the teens became stuck on the bluff. No one was injured.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction