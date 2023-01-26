NORMANDY, Mo. — Two teens are under arrest for a string of St. Louis County business burglaries that happened on December 6, 2022. A stolen Hyundai Sonata from Calverton Park was used in these crimes. They are now facing burglary and stealing charges.

Handgun stolen from Denny Dennis Sporting Goods

Two 16-year-old boys from north St. Louis are now in police custody. Officers found five guns, including a handgun stolen from Denny Dennis Sporting Goods in Fenton on September 16, 2022.

December 6 business burglary locations associated with the suspects, according to police:

7498 Delmar Blvd – Shell Gas Station

8835 Natural Bridge – Shell Gas Station

11208 West Florissant – Neat Restaurant and Bar

3675 Dunn Rd – Conoco gas station

9882 Halls Ferry – Family Dollar

7900 St. Charles Rock Rd – Self -service car wash

The teens are currently being held at Family Court.