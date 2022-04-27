ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Several teens are facing murder charges after a cab driver was killed during a robbery on Sunday. His body was found in the Hazelwood Central High School parking lot.

St. Louis County Police say that the suspects got into a cab driven by Dewight Price, 54, Sunday. They pulled out their guns during the ride and threatened to shoot him unless he handed over his cash. Price gave them the money and then attempted to run away. That is when the suspects shot him to death.

Police were called to a report of a shooting at Hazelwood Central High School at around 6:30 am Sunday. They found Price’s body with a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Coron Dees, 19, Jeremiah Allen, 18, and Tywon Harris, 18 all face second-degree murder charges. They are all being held without bond.

A fourth 17-year-old suspect is also in custody. The juvenile case has been referred to the St. Louis County Family Court.