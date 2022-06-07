CLAYTON, Mo. – Two teenagers who escaped the St. Louis County Juvenile Detention Center last week are back in police custody.

According to Sgt. Tracy Panus, a spokeswoman for the St. Louis County Police Department, the teens escaped on Sunday, May 29. It’s unclear why the juveniles, both 17 years of age, were in custody.

Police did not specify how the teens managed to escape.

Panus said Tuesday that detectives with St. Louis County Police Intelligence Operations Bureau found and arrested the juveniles in north county.