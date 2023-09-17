ST. LOUIS – A group of teens took off with a man’s semi-automatic weapon after robbing him at gunpoint Saturday afternoon in south St. Louis.

The incident unfolded around 2:30 p.m. Saturday in the 2800 block of Meramec Street in the Mount Pleasant neighborhood.

Investigators say the man was walking around the area when three teens approached him, and one of the teens asked him for a dollar. The man gave a dollar to the teen.

After that, a group of four teens huddled around him and one reportedly pointed an AR-style rifle at his chest. The victim raised his hands in the air, and the teens quickly rummaged through a bag across his chest.

Investigators say the teens took off with the victim’s semi-automatic pistol, wallet, and his ID. No significant injuries were reported in this robbery.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is handling this investigation, but has not yet disclosed any arrests.