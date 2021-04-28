Temporary driver license office opening at St. Louis Airport next week

ST. LOUIS – The Missouri Department of Revenue will open a temporary driver license office at St. Louis-Lambert International Airport on Monday.

A DOR spokesperson told FOX 2 in early April, “The office will be able to provide full driver licensing services, including processing applications for REAL ID-compliant driver licenses or ID cards, as well as non-REAL ID licenses and ID cards.”

REAL ID deadlines have changed multiple times, including this week.

“There was a deadline looming of October 1, meaning that you could not travel anywhere in the United States without a REAL ID or without a passport,” said St. Louis Lambert International Airport Director Rhonda Hamm-Niebrugge.

The new deadline is May 3, 2023. The idea behind the temporary license office at Lambert is to give air travelers an opportunity to become REAL ID compliant. The office will be in operation from May 3, 2021, until September 30, 2021.

“We certainly see that people are traveling again,” Hamm-Niebrugge said. “As the vaccination becomes more widespread, I think that gives people a comfort level.”

Brentwood Travel’s Christine Wolff, an international travel advisor, is seeing an increasing demand for international flights.

“People are getting their vaccinations and it is showing,” she said.

Some clients have questions about whether proof of a COVID-19 vaccination is needed to travel internationally. Domestic flights currently do not require proof of vaccination.

“Just this month, Greece just started opening back up to travelers,” Wolff said. “You either need to have a negative COVID test or if you can prove that you are vaccinated, that is enough proof for entry as well.”

She suggests consulting your travel advisor for the latest information because travel rules can change rapidly and differ depending on your destination.

“Those rules vary, so you do need to check with your airline or check with your travel agent,” Hamm-Niebrugge said.