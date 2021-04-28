Temporary driver license office opening at St. Louis Airport next week

Missouri

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS – The Missouri Department of Revenue will open a temporary driver license office at St. Louis-Lambert International Airport on Monday.

A DOR spokesperson told FOX 2 in early April, “The office will be able to provide full driver licensing services, including processing applications for REAL ID-compliant driver licenses or ID cards, as well as non-REAL ID licenses and ID cards.”

REAL ID deadlines have changed multiple times, including this week.

“There was a deadline looming of October 1, meaning that you could not travel anywhere in the United States without a REAL ID or without a passport,” said St. Louis Lambert International Airport Director Rhonda Hamm-Niebrugge.

The new deadline is May 3, 2023. The idea behind the temporary license office at Lambert is to give air travelers an opportunity to become REAL ID compliant. The office will be in operation from May 3, 2021, until September 30, 2021.

“We certainly see that people are traveling again,” Hamm-Niebrugge said. “As the vaccination becomes more widespread, I think that gives people a comfort level.”

Brentwood Travel’s Christine Wolff, an international travel advisor, is seeing an increasing demand for international flights.

“People are getting their vaccinations and it is showing,” she said.

Some clients have questions about whether proof of a COVID-19 vaccination is needed to travel internationally. Domestic flights currently do not require proof of vaccination.

“Just this month, Greece just started opening back up to travelers,” Wolff said. “You either need to have a negative COVID test or if you can prove that you are vaccinated, that is enough proof for entry as well.”

She suggests consulting your travel advisor for the latest information because travel rules can change rapidly and differ depending on your destination.

“Those rules vary, so you do need to check with your airline or check with your travel agent,” Hamm-Niebrugge said.

St. Louis-Lambert Airport Air Traffic Report as of March 2021 by KevinSeanHeld on Scribd

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

About FOX 2 News

FOX 2 and KPLR 11 in St. Louis cover the news in Missouri and Illinois. There are over 68 hours of live news and local programming on-air each week. Our website and live video streams operate 24/7. Download our apps for alerts and follow us on social media for updates in your feed.

President Harry Truman said: “It is amazing what you can accomplish if you do not care who gets the credit.” That spirit is alive and well at Fox 2. Our teamwork is on display each and every day.

Our news slogan is: “Coverage You Can Count On.” We quite frankly are too busy to worry about who gets the credit. Our main concern is serving the viewer.

We go where the stories take us. Whether it be Washington, D.C when a Belleville man opened fire during a congressional baseball game practice or to Puerto Rico where local Ameren crews restored power after more than 5 months in the dark.

Coverage You Can Count On means “Waking up your Day” with our top-rated morning show. From 4:00 am-10:00 am we are leading the way with breaking news. But our early morning crew also knows how to have some fun! Our strong commitment to the communities we serve is highlighted with our Friday neighborhood shows.

Our investigative unit consists of three reporters. Elliott Davis focuses on government waste, Chris Hayes is our investigative reporter, and Mike Colombo is our consumer reporter. They work in unison with the news department by sharing resources and ideas.

We continue to cover breaking news aggressively and relied on our seasoned journalists to make a difference with the stories we covered. The shooting of Arnold Police Officer Ryan O’Connor is just one example of that. Jasmine Huda was the only reporter who had exclusive access to the O’Connor family during his amazing rehabilitation in Colorado.

Last, but certainly not least, FOX 2 and KPLR 11 are committed to covering local politics. We host debates among candidates and have the most extensive presidential election coverage. Our commitment to politics isn’t just during an election year. We produce two political shows that air every weekend.

Popular

Latest News

More News