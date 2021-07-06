Temporary tags in Missouri could be a thing of the past with new law

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Expired temporary tags are nothing new in Missouri, but now the state has a plan to crack down on the problem.

Right now, when you buy a car in Missouri, you take possession at the dealership and receive a temporary tag that is good for 30 days. The assumption is that you’ll pay the sales tax before that time is up.

The Post-Dispatch reported that a new law signed in June by Governor Mike Parson will allow the state to get a cut at the point of sale.

In a few years, it could effectively eliminate the temporary tags that thousands of Missourians have used past the grace period.