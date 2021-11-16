Temps in the 70s send St. Louisan outdoors ahead of another cold fall blast

ST. LOUIS – As temperatures soared to about 20 degrees above average Tuesday, St. Louis came out to play in Forest Park, jackets optional.

“I said yesterday to my wife, ‘I’m going to go out and do something tomorrow.’ I looked to see what there was to do and I said I’m going to see if the trout are biting over in Forest Park,” said Steve Mathews.

Temperatures climbed into the 70s, making for a perfect afternoon at Forest Park’s Jefferson Lake for anglers. Even better, the fish were biting.

“They have an urban trout program. Every Fall they put in trout. It’s catch and release. So, the trout stay in here until the end of January and in February you start keeping them,” Mathews said.

Elsewhere in the park, golf courses were busy. Paths were filled with walkers, joggers, cyclists, and plenty of happy pups. Over at the Grand Basin, the fountains, sunshine, and changing colors provided plenty of photo opportunities.

“Well, in this particular spot, it’s the most glorious you can have. These clouds. The wind the trees. Watching the trees let go of their leaves. It’s fabulous,” says Nancy Schiller, who came to the park for a birthday walk with a friend.

As winter nears and days like Tuesday day get fewer and farther in between, just remember you always have a place to escape when mother nature sends us a break

“If you’re in the area, you need to come to Forest Park. It’s the gem of St. Louis,” says Schiller.