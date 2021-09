ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Ten of the world’s best chess players are in St. Louis to take part in the Champions Showdown: Chess 9LX.

The event hosted by the St. Louis Chess Club will feature a round-robin format with a $150,000 prize. The tournament begins today and runs through Friday.

Spectators are not allowed this year due to local COVID-19 restrictions but viewers can watch live on the St. Louis Chess Club’s YouTube and Twitch TV channels.