Ten years later: Residents heeded warnings as Good Friday Tornado stormed across St. Louis County

Missouri

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS – It is one of the most memorable nights in St. Louis weather history. Ten years ago, on April 22, 2011, the Good Friday Tornado rocked suburban St. Louis with 165-mile-per-hour winds at its peak.

Touching down near Creve Coeur Lake, the tornado leveled homes and businesses in Maryland Heights and Bridgeton before setting its sights on Lambert Airport where it upended cars, damaged planes, and ripped a hole in the roof of Concourse C. Despite being on the ground for 21 miles and damaging 2,700 structures, only two dozen injuries were reported and no one was killed.

“The whole process worked from the ground up. From us in the warning process. To you in the media getting the message out, and going live, and helping people understand that this is not a normal situation, this is a big threat, and to take protective action. And people took protective action,” said Fred Glass, a senior meteorologist with the National Weather Service St. Louis office.

The Good Friday Tornado, along with the Joplin tornado one month later and other tornado outbreaks across the south, led the National Weather Service to create what are known as Impact Based Warnings. Now, forecasters try to provide additional information on what damage a storm may cause to media and emergency managers with the goal of getting the public to take action more quickly in the face of severe weather. The fact that no one was killed on April 22, 2011, is often linked to the fact that people heard the warnings and heeded them.

In the wake of the storm, Lambert Airport worked with the National Weather Service to improve their storm preparedness. Restrooms are now clearly marked a tornado safe-spaces and they now announce severe weather alerts earlier with pre-recorded statements that are ready at the push of a button. 

“It takes the angst and anxiety out of an employee who’s already taxed with having to deal with other issues from having to make those announcements live,” said Airport Director Rhonda Hamm-Niebruegge.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

About FOX 2 News

FOX 2 and KPLR 11 in St. Louis cover the news in Missouri and Illinois. There are over 68 hours of live news and local programming on-air each week. Our website and live video streams operate 24/7. Download our apps for alerts and follow us on social media for updates in your feed.

President Harry Truman said: “It is amazing what you can accomplish if you do not care who gets the credit.” That spirit is alive and well at Fox 2. Our teamwork is on display each and every day.

Our news slogan is: “Coverage You Can Count On.” We quite frankly are too busy to worry about who gets the credit. Our main concern is serving the viewer.

We go where the stories take us. Whether it be Washington, D.C when a Belleville man opened fire during a congressional baseball game practice or to Puerto Rico where local Ameren crews restored power after more than 5 months in the dark.

Coverage You Can Count On means “Waking up your Day” with our top-rated morning show. From 4:00 am-10:00 am we are leading the way with breaking news. But our early morning crew also knows how to have some fun! Our strong commitment to the communities we serve is highlighted with our Friday neighborhood shows.

Our investigative unit consists of three reporters. Elliott Davis focuses on government waste, Chris Hayes is our investigative reporter, and Mike Colombo is our consumer reporter. They work in unison with the news department by sharing resources and ideas.

We continue to cover breaking news aggressively and relied on our seasoned journalists to make a difference with the stories we covered. The shooting of Arnold Police Officer Ryan O’Connor is just one example of that. Jasmine Huda was the only reporter who had exclusive access to the O’Connor family during his amazing rehabilitation in Colorado.

Last, but certainly not least, FOX 2 and KPLR 11 are committed to covering local politics. We host debates among candidates and have the most extensive presidential election coverage. Our commitment to politics isn’t just during an election year. We produce two political shows that air every weekend.

Popular

Latest News

More News