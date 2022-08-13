BRECKENRIDGE HILLS, Mo. – More than a dozen families in Breckenridge Hills are worried their homes will be condemned.

Residents of one apartment complex said mold is growing everywhere, the A/C isn’t working, and some residents are paying rent even though they say the apartments are uninhabitable.

“It’s hot. It’s not worth staying there. You can smell the sewage from underneath the basement because it seeps up from under the vents,” said Cynthia Shahjamaluddin.

Residents said many problems came about weeks after historic flooding in late-July. When the water receded, it left behind damage and sewage.

“We’re going to have to move out because the place is going to get condemned. There is too much mold and they haven’t been out here. Every time we ask about air conditioner or is somebody going to come out and clean the flood, they don’t respond,” said Lisa Monroe.

Monroe said they’ve tried calling property management dozens of times, but get no answer. Each day that passes brings new problems.

“I feel like we’re all fixing to be homeless because of what’s going on and if we say anything, that’s where we’re going to end up. That scares me. I’m not thinking of myself, I’m thinking of these sick people around here that need it more than myself,” said Shahjamaluddin.

The families said they don’t know where to go if the apartments are condemned.

“If it’s condemned, then we have certain amount of days that we have to get out, and then we’re just out and we paid her already for this month. She should be doing something you know to help out this area and not leave us all with mold growing up you can smell it in the house,” said Monroe.

FOX 2 reached out to the owner of the apartments and is waiting to hear back.