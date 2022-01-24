Terror charge refiled against man who made threats at Delmar Loop in 2020

UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. – St. Louis County prosecutors refiled a terrorist threat charge against a University City man who had threatened to use explosives and shoot people at the Delmar Loop.

The incident occurred on March 3, 2020. According to the Univesity City Police Department, officers responded to Blueberry Hill in the 6500 block of Delmar around 8:15 p.m. for a reported disturbance.

The caller told police the man, who was dressed as the Joker, was making threats on Facebook Live and streaming the video feed. The suspect, identified as Jeremy Garnier, was arrested and charged with a felony first-degree terrorist threat.

A spokesman for the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office said the charge was dismissed on procedural grounds on Thursday and refiled on Friday.

The spokesman said the defendant was already out on bond when the charge was dismissed and is not back in custody.