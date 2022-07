ST. LOUIS – Safety tests and operator training begin Wednesday for the Delmar Loop Trolley.

The tests and training will be on the tracks from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Passengers have to wait until next week to start riding the trolley. It will run Thursday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. until the end of October.

The system shut down in 2019 after a year of operation. Officials are restarting the project to avoid having to return federal funds which helped pay for it.