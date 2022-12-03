Prison concept. Jail bars and metal handcuffs on the floor, dark background. 3d illustration

ST. LOUIS – A federal judge sentenced a Texas man to nine years and two months in prison for fleeing police in St. Louis with a pistol and cocaine.

Montez Jackson, 33, of Houston, Texas, pled guilty in July to two felonies: cocaine possession with intent to distribute and felon in possession of a handgun. He also admitted to being apprehended with the weapon and drugs.

On July 19, 2020, officers from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department observed an Audi driving through a stop sign in the Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood.

The car’s license plate was not registered. The Audi then took off, passing through another stop sign before colliding with another vehicle.

Jackson jumped out of the car and dashed away. After a lengthy pursuit, he was caught.

Police recovered a 9 mm handgun with an extended magazine and 29 grams of cocaine base ready for sale in Jackson’s car.

Jackson has been convicted of six felony drug offenses and two felony weapons offenses.