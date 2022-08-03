ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Two Texas men are behind bars after authorities say they stole five catalytic converters from a car dealership in Bridgeton over the weekend.

Prosecutors have charged Reginald Thomas, 22, and Damaris Davis, 18, with five counts of stealing and one count of property damage each in connection with the investigation. Both of the suspects are residents of Houston, Texas.

According to court documents, Thomas and Davis attempted to steal catalytic converters from another site in the 13000 block of Riverport Drive before they hit the Bridgeton car dealership. On July 29, a man noticed two people tampering with his vehicle. Police later responded to the area and noticed a cable connected to his catalytic converter had been cut.

After collecting information, police later traced a vehicle tied to the suspects at a Maryland Heights hotel. Authorities found Thomas and Davis in a hotel room with several catalytic converters, including five that matched to vehicles at the Frank Leta Mitisubishui dealership in Bridgeton. Police learned that the dealership had been targeted in the early morning hours of July 30.

Thomas and Davis are both being held at a St. Louis County Jail on $50,000 cash-only bonds. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for both in late-August, per Missouri court records.