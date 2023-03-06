STEELVILLE, Mo. — First responders say a text message to 911 saved a boater’s life Sunday morning. The Sullivan Independent News reports that a 23-year-old man’s boat capsized on the Meramec River at Sappington Bridge.

The man tried calling 911 while clinging to a pie of logs. The call did not go through, so he sent a text message for help.

Crawford County 911 Emergency Services got the text. Dispatchers sent rescue boats from the Sullivan Fire and Bourbon Fire Departments. They were able to reach the man. He was then treated by medical professionals.