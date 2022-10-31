ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Another South Grand restaurant is closing its doors. For the last 29-years The King & I have been serving Thai food to patrons at their location in south St. Louis. They just announced plans to relocate to Richmond Heights.

The new location will be in former Blaze Pizza storefront on Dale Avenue. The 3,100 square foot restaurant is expected to open in spring 2023. There will be seating for around 50 guests and will be open for lunch and dinner service.

The South Grand location will remain open while the new space is under construction.

“Tower Grove South and its wonderful attractions, stores, and restaurants will always hold a special place in our hearts as our first home, but we look forward to the possibilities that our next chapter holds. We’re looking forward to modernizing King & I while delivering the same great Thai cuisine, along with the opportunity to play around with new takes on familiar Thai cuisine,” writes Shayn Prapaisilp, Chief Operating Officer of Global Foods Group.

Suchin and Sue Prapaisilp opened the King & I to introduce St. Louis to the flavors of their homeland. The original location opened in 1983. In 1993 they, expanded into their current address on South Grand.

Several South Grand restaurants have recently closed, moved, or undergone a major transformation. Mangia Italiano closed after 37 years and Steve’s Hot Dogs now operates in that space. Pho Grand closed after 33-years of offering Vietnamese cuisine. The City Diner also closed after a three-decade run. Cafe Natasha also closed after 30-years and is now The Gin Room.