ST. LOUIS – Bravo TV star and St. Louis native Andy Cohen was officially inducted into the St. Louis Walk of Fame on Friday afternoon.

Cohen is now recognized with a star along Delmar Loop. The St. Louis Walk of Fame consists of 150 stars along six blocks of the loop.

The star was unveiled around 5 p.m., and Cohen celebrated the honor outside the Moonrise Hotel.

“Thank you, St. Louis, for welcoming me back,” said Cohen. “People from St. Louis are the nicest people anywhere, and I’m proud to be from St. Louis.”

Before the honor, St. Louis Walk of Fame founder Joe Edwards talked with those who gathered Friday afternoon for one of the first additions to the tourist attraction in quite some time. The Walk of Fame tells the story of men and women that were shaped by St. Louis in some fashion, then went on to make a large contribution to society in some shape or form.

Friday’s festivities kicked off with some ragtime band performances around 4:30 p.m. Cohen’s star was unveiled around 5 p.m. Cohen also plans to stop by Left Bank Books on Saturday to reveal a new book he worked on.

Cohen, while speaking Friday, wore a Cardinals-themed shirt under a blazer and sent positive vibes to his hometown team.

“Go Cardinals, let’s turn this thing around,” said Cohen.