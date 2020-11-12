Thanks to higher COVID numbers, restrictions seem likely for St. Louis County and City

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Officials shed new light on looming COVID-19 restrictions for the St. Louis area.

St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page is expected to announce new restrictions on Friday. Restrictions in the City of St. Louis have mirrored those in the county during the pandemic.

Both St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson and Dr. Alex Garza, head of the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force, gave new hints about what could be coming.

“Everything is on the table,” Krewson said. “I think we all need to stay home more. Let me say it in those words.”

The task force reported another record of daily new hospitalizations: 120. The number is triple the threshold (40) for straining the region’s hospitals, according to the task force.

New daily admissions were at 20 on Oct. 5.

The task force, area elected leaders, and health officials have been on a lengthy conference this week, Krewson said, trying to pinpoint new restrictions to ease the strain on overwhelmed hospitals.

Data now pointed to more neighborhood spread through social gatherings plus spread at bars and restaurants, but not so much at hair salons, workplaces, schools, or churches, the mayor said.

Garza confirmed one thing pushing St. Louis area hospitals to capacity or beyond for COVID-19 patients was an influx of patients from outside the region but he added it was not driving the current surge.

More needed to be done to bend the curve, he said.

“When we’re looking at our curve now, where we’re projected to go and our hospital census, we need to do something to blunt that curve,” Garza said. “If it needs to be a ‘modified’ shelter-in-place (order), maybe that’s the answer.”

Both Dr. Garza and Mayor Krewson again urged Missouri Governor Mike Parson to issue a statewide mask-wearing mandate, which the governor has refused to do throughout the pandemic.

Given the prevalence of coronavirus across the St. Louis area now, it would take multiple weeks to see an impact from it in St. Louis, Dr. Garza said.