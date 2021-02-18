Thanks to recently passed Missouri law, some snow days will not have to be made up

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – When inclement weather hits the region, many major school districts in the area cancel classes.

“I think it’s gone back several years since we had three days in a row,” said Dr. Bernard DuBray, superintendent of the Fort Zumwalt School District.

“Many school districts continue to monitor the roads and the forecast and had to cancel in-person classes this week and last week, not because of the pandemic, but the cold. We had three days in a row and last week we had two days in a row. It’s been a bad cycle we are in.”

School districts in Missouri have the option to have virtual learning days instead of snow days with what is called “Alternative Methods of Instruction” after the Missouri legislature passed the new law last year.

“We have had 5 AMI days. Instructions on those days, teachers make assignments to the students, and when they come back from that time out they turn those assignments in,” DuBray said.

School officials in St. Charles County say the consecutive snow days and scheduled days off makes for a long week for many families in the district.

The five districts in the county are working together in making decisions about school closings and say the top priority is keeping students and staff safe.

The Francis Howell School District sent out the following FAQ to parents regarding questions about inclement weather:

How does the District determine whether or not to close school due to weather?

The decision to cancel school is not made lightly. Around 4:00 a.m. on days when the weather is questionable, the Superintendent and other designated staff drive main roads, side roads, and neighborhood streets all across the District. We have a large District, with homes spread across more than 150-square miles. Many of our families live in rural areas where road conditions are often less favorable than more populated areas. We make the decision to close school for the entire District. This means that there may be times when the roads near your home look fine, while roads near other families are completely covered and treacherous. Why isn’t the decision to close school made the night before?

Our goal is always to make the right decision as early as possible so that families can plan accordingly. If significant severe weather arrives in the evening and it’s abundantly clear that we won’t be able to have school the next day, we will make the call that night and communicate with families. However, in many cases, the timing of a weather event means we have to wait until early morning hours to accurately assess the roads. We know that weather forecasts are not always accurate, and we want to avoid making a call too early, only to find out roads were fine and we could have safely held school. The goal is always to make and communicate a decision regarding the closing of school by 5:00 a.m. However, there may be times when the weather conditions are changing rapidly in the early morning hours, and the decision could be delayed. While the District strives to make the best decision for all students, there may be times when a parent needs to make the final determination on their child’s attendance on a particular day. Do we have to make up snow days?

Yes, students in the Francis Howell School District will make up school days missed due to inclement weather. These make-up days are included on the student academic calendar, and each year, we advise families to avoid making travel plans for these days.