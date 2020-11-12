Thanksgiving air travel in Missouri expected to be cut in half. What can you expect on the roads?

ST. LOUIS – Amid the pandemic, St. Louis-Lambert International Airport is ranked as the second busiest medium-sized airport in the nation. Going forward, those numbers may change as Thanksgiving travel is expected to be at a record low.

AAA predicts national numbers to be down by 10 percent, the lowest rate since the 2008 recession, dropping from 55 million last year to 50 million.

Travelers at St. Louis Airport say they’re comfortable making the flight.

“Yes. I do plan, but not specifically for the holidays, but yeah, I do plan on traveling in the next couple of weeks,” said Seaun Thorton.

But with COVID-19 numbers on the rise since initial travel estimates, travel may drop even more than early predictions.

“They did a survey in the middle of October, so even since we’ve seen COVID cases go up nationwide, and in some states, hit their highest mark for case totals yet,” said Nick Chabarria, a AAA spokesperson. “The 10 percent is kind of a generous amount. We expect people to kind of take the wait-and-see approach as the holiday gets closer. And kind of watch what’s going on with some of the case counts with where they are going.”

Many may make the last-minute decision hit the road.

For Missouri, air travel is expected to be down by nearly 50 percent; but for car travel, the number of trips are expected to only drop by 5.2 percent. For those hitting the road, gas prices across the country are down by 50 cents on average. Visit AAA Gas Prices for current statewide and local averages.