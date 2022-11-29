ST. LOUIS – One of the busiest travel weekends of the year has passed for St. Louis’ Lambert Airport, and officials noticed some encouraging trends.

More than 185,000 passengers went through Lambert Airport security checkpoints in an 11-day holiday period around Thanksgiving, according to the Transportation Security Administration. That includes the Friday before and the Monday after Thanksgiving Thursday.

It’s the most passengers to fly out of the airport over that timespan in three years and near pre-pandemic totals in 2019. TSA reported nearly 199,000 passengers went through security checkpoints during the same timeframe three years ago.

According to TSA, the busiest day for travelers out of Lambert was Sunday, Nov. 27 with around 21,400 people going through checkpoints. In the Saturday through Monday span before Thanksgiving, there were more travelers on those dates compared to the same set of dates in 2019.

TSA reports more than eight million people took flights between Wednesday, Nov. 23 and Saturday, Nov. 26 during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.