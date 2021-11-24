Thanksgiving travel at Lambert Airport to be nearly 90% of what it was in 2019

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis Lambert International Airport officials expect crowds during the Thanksgiving holiday to approach pre-pandemic levels from 2019. The numbers are already up compared to last year when COVID kept so many people at home.

Lambert spokesperson Robert Lotz said airport officials are optimistic about the crowds they are seeing returning to travel this Thanksgiving.

Lotz said airport leaders project Sunday to be the busiest travel day at Lambert with more than 18,300 passengers passing through the airport. Wednesday is expected to be the second busiest day of the Thanksgiving holiday period with close to 17,400 passengers projected to come through. Tuesday was expected to be the third busiest day with just over 17,000 passengers at the airport.

“Don’t worry about the crowd so much, worry about yourself,” Lotz said. “Are you coming here on time, are you getting those liquids out of those bags?”

He also said travelers should arrive at the airport two hours before their flight, and he wants to remind passengers that masks are mandatory at U.S. airports and on planes.

Lotz projects travel over the 2021 Thanksgiving holiday at Lambert to be down 13.5 percent compared to 2019. He called that progress as the airport continues to try to rebound from the pandemic.