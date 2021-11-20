Thanksgiving turkey basket giveaway set to help thousands ahead of holiday

ST. LOUIS – For over 30 years, the Demetrious Johnson Charitable Foundation has been looking out for folks ahead of the holiday season.

On Saturday morning, the tradition continued with Thanksgiving just days away.

“My mother started giving back in the projects when I was a kid and I saw it for a long time and I always wondered why she did it. She told me it’s not how you look at your life it’s how you affect other people’s lives, and I live by that every day trying to affect other people’s lives.”

Saturday morning was a busy morning for the foundation and the volunteers helping make the Thirty First Annual Thanksgiving Turkey Basket Giveaway a success.

More than three thousand thanksgiving turkey baskets were given to deserving families in our communities throughout St. Louis and the Metro East.

“We all over the place man. It’s an honor to be able to this man to be part of a community that kind of shaped me as a kid,” Johnson said.

The volunteers came from all over the St. Louis region, giving their time as a way to give back.

“Man it feels really good. Glad I got out here and was able to, it feels really good to do it,” volunteer Earl Byrd said.

St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner was one of the many local dignitaries out delivering goods to doorsteps with Johnson.

“I’m going to be here for him regardless, whether I’m the Circuit Attorney or not. I love helping the community, and I love D.J. for doing this,” Gardner said.

Johnson said giving back to St. Louis and the surrounding areas is important especially ahead of the holiday season and as some families are still bouncing back from the challenging times, many have experienced because of the pandemic.

“Sometimes you’re not in control of your circumstances. that’s why we want to do everything we can and say man this can happen at any time so that’s what we try to do,” he said.