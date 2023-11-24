ST. LOUIS — It was a beautiful Thanksgiving, but a cold front has now passed through the area. Friday will be cooler, a bit breezy, and a bit cloudier. Highs in the mid-40s. Skies will clear into Saturday morning, with a cold start in the upper 20s. Saturday will start sunny, then we will see increasing clouds. Highs again in the mid 40s.

We are expecting to see the first snowflakes of the season late Saturday night into early Sunday morning. A mix of rain and snow is expected to fall as temperatures fall into the lower 30s. The chance for the light precipitation to fall as snow is higher along and north of I-70 in Missouri and Illinois. There could be dust on some grassy surfaces or cold windshields north of the Hermann-Hartin-Litchfield line as we wake up Sunday morning.

Showers and any snow end around midday Sunday. Clear skies and breezy in the afternoon, with highs only in the low 40s. Monday through Wednesday look dry and chilly. Out the door morning temperatures are in the 20s and highs are only in the 40s.