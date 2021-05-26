‘That’s a winner’ – SLPS high school seniors to receive diplomas at Busch Stadium

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis Public Schools Class of 2021 is going out with a big hit as seniors from 13 different schools will receive their diplomas at Busch Stadium on Wednesday and Thursday.

It’s the first time Busch Stadium has ever hosted a graduation. After the district saw seniors miss out on this rite of passage last year due to the COVID pandemic, they wanted to ensure this experience would be safe and memorable.

Seven of the 13 high schools—McKinley, Metro, Northwest, Roosevelt, Soldan, Collegiate, and Vashon—will hold their graduation at Busch at 6 p.m. Wednesday. Masks will be required for all guests over the age of 9.

Each school has come up with a set amount of tickets for family and friends to attend. The students will receive their diploma at home plate, then walk to third base and get their picture taken with the Gateway Arch in the background.

Students and their families can check in at Gates 2 and 3 around 5 p.m.